Congress protests high charges on Machail Yatra Helicopter service

STATE TIMES NEWS UDHAMPUR: A protest was organized by Senior Congress leader Sumeet Magotra at Dabbar Chowk Udhampur against Government of Jammu and Kashmir State. While addressing the demonstrators and interaction with media persons Sumeet Mangotra disclosed that to provide helicopter service to the devotees of Machail Yatra 2019 by concerned authorities of J&K State have given permission to Heritage Aviation Pvt. Ltd. Company and Aryan Company but just before beginning of Machail Yatra Heritage Aviation Pvt. Ltd. Company has issued two notifications for information to the general public that company will charge Rs 100 per Kg of more than 80 Kg weight passengers and in 2nd notification they informed the public that company will charged Rs 150 per Kg of more than 80 Kg weight passenger. Magotra further expressed that the notifications released by the company are totally violation of the civil aviation department’s rules and regulations and these notifications are like “Nadirshahi Farman”. He also said that this whole episode is becoming doubtful and apprehensions of corruption in it for providing permission of business. Magotra further disclosed that at present Helicopter service is also going on Katra for Mata Vashno Devi Pilgrims and in Pahalgam for Amarnath Yatris and in both places their parameters of charges are different they are not charging the fare from devotees on their weight bases moreover in whole country there is no provision to charge fare of air services on weight bases he added. Magotra said that if Government will keep silence over this issue then they will bind to knock the door of court of law.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Symptoms at high altitude should be taken seriously: Dr Sushil
Indian-origin VFX artistes creating special effects waves in Hollywood
Matt Damon to star in Tom McCarthy’s next
‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners to give Comic-Con 2019 a miss
Shah Rukh Khan to produce horror series for Netflix
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper