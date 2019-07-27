Congress protests high charges on Machail Yatra Helicopter service

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: A protest was organized by Senior Congress leader Sumeet Magotra at Dabbar Chowk Udhampur against Government of Jammu and Kashmir State.

While addressing the demonstrators and interaction with media persons Sumeet Mangotra disclosed that to provide helicopter service to the devotees of Machail Yatra 2019 by concerned authorities of J&K State have given permission to Heritage Aviation Pvt. Ltd. Company and Aryan Company but just before beginning of Machail Yatra Heritage Aviation Pvt. Ltd. Company has issued two notifications for information to the general public that company will charge Rs 100 per Kg of more than 80 Kg weight passengers and in 2nd notification they informed the public that company will charged Rs 150 per Kg of more than 80 Kg weight passenger.

Magotra further expressed that the notifications released by the company are totally violation of the civil aviation department’s rules and regulations and these notifications are like “Nadirshahi Farman”. He also said that this whole episode is becoming doubtful and apprehensions of corruption in it for providing permission of business. Magotra further disclosed that at present Helicopter service is also going on Katra for Mata Vashno Devi Pilgrims and in Pahalgam for Amarnath Yatris and in both places their parameters of charges are different they are not charging the fare from devotees on their weight bases moreover in whole country there is no provision to charge fare of air services on weight bases he added.

Magotra said that if Government will keep silence over this issue then they will bind to knock the door of court of law.