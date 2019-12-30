Congress promoting communal riots in nation: Raina

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP J&K President, Ravinder Raina on Sunday asserted that Congress is promoting communal riots in nation just for sake of power.

Speaking at a workshop held here, Raina alleged that Congress is presently in search of new technique every other day for its power lust and is hell bent to give birth to another major communal rioting in India. But, we must observe restraint and with our all gentle spirits, take the truth of CAA to masses, he said. He asserted that BJP has decided on national level to start a Jan-Jagran and Jan Sampark Abhiyan, under which party leaders will reach every single home in their respective ward and Panchayat.

J&K BJP has arranged a workshop for former Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, office bearers, District Presidents, District Incharges and District teams for Jan Sampark Abhiyan on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP State General Secretary (Org) Ashok Kaul, former Dy CM Kavinder Gupta, former Minister Sat Sharma, Party J&K General Secretaries Dr Narinder Singh, Yudhvir Sethi and Sunil Sharma and State Secretary Arvind Gupta also addressed the workshop.

BJP has also constituted state level team for all programmes to be conducted with State General Secretary Sunil Sharma, party state Secretaries Arvind Gupta and Ajay Pargal as primary members, who also recently attended a similar workshop on CAA at Delhi. It was also disclosed that Dr Narinder Singh and Yudhvir Sethi, party’s J&K Press Secretary Dr Pardeep Mahotra and party State Incharge Social Media & IT Jaidev Rajwal will supervise conduct of all activities under the Jan-Sampark Abhiyan.

Jugal Kishore Sharma emphasized that entire legal procedure has been followed right from presentation of Bill on CAA in Parliament, debate and passage in Rajya Sabha and subsequent approval by the President of India. He further said that Congress, Communists and their allies, sensing their finish, are trying to give birth to riots in nation but we have to foil their ill-plans forcefully.

Ashok Kaul said that the party will observe January 1 to 15 as 15-day period exclusively reserved for Jan Jagran and Jan Sampark Abhiyan.

Sunil Sharma coordinated the whole workshop and also presented overview of the all programmes to be conducted under Jan Sampark Abhiyan.

Jaidev Rajwal shared important information on misinformation-campaign over CAA going on in social media and effective measures to counter the same.