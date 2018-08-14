Congress played crucial role in forging unity: Saroori

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Hundreds of prominent workers from Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) joined the Congress in presence of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Vice President and MLA Inderwal, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori in an impressive function organised at Kishtwar.

New entrants from Singpora, Lonepura, Naidgam, Chingam, Zella, Chatroo, Batwari, Kuchal, Mugalmaidan, Sigdi, Dhar, Drabshalla, Saroor, Patshalla, Bunjwah, Thathri, Phagsoo, Kahara, Goila, Trankhle, Malanoo, Jakyas, Batyas and other areas of Inderwal Constituency said a strong party alone can meet the aspirations of all the sections and steer the State to peace, progress and development. They pledged to serve as foot-soldiers of the Congress to carry forward the message of amity and brotherhood besides working for the poor and will strengthen the party at the grass roots level to help in achieving the objective of empowering people politically.

Saroori said the party has all along provided platform to all the likeminded people so that they can play their role in shaping the destiny of the State. “History stands testimony about the crucial role of Congress in forging unity and amity between various segments of the society in all the three regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh”, he said and hoped that the cadre along with newly joined workers will bequeath this spirit to posterity.