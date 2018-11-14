Congress pays tributes to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: In connection with 129th Birth Anniversary of first Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Congress organised several functions across the State, to celebrate the day.

The main function was held at Congress HQ Jammu which was presided over by former Minister and Vice President Mula Ram and attended by former Minister and Vice President Raman Bhalla, Balwan Singh, Ravinder Sharma, Rajnish Sharma, Manmohan Singh, Faqir Nath, Vikram Mlhotra (President DCC Jammu Urban), Th Hari Singh (President DCC Jammu Rural), Th Shivdev Singh Ex-MLA, Prof Gharu Ram Bhagat Ex-MLA, K.L Gupta, Y.B Sharma, Gurdarshan Singh, NSUI President Raqeeq Khan besides corporators, office bearers of DCC, Block Presidents and leaders of frontal organisations.

Remembering the great contribution of Pt Nehru floral tributes were paid to the former Prime Minister by the speakers on the occasion. They recalled his role in the freedom struggle and in the post independence period to lay the foundations of the Modern India. He is known as architect of Modern India because of his visionary role for the future of the nation, which has emerged as a successful democracy in the world and playing a lead role in the world today, they said.

Bhalla said that Congress should educate the masses about the principles and achievements of Pt Nehru and other great leaders of this country who led the freedom struggle under banner of Indian National Congress and expose the false propaganda of the communal and divisive forces in the State and country.

Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said that contribution of Pt Nehru to bring the State of J&K to the fold of Indian nation can’t be forgotten and there is need to expose the distortions being made by certain forces for vested political interests.

Other prominent persons who attended the function were Dr Ramakant Khajuria, M.L Malagar, Ch Sukhdev Singh, P.S Chohan, Gourav Chopra, Chanchal Poopli, Jyoti Vaid, B.S Mastana, Satish Sharma, Vijay Singh Chib, Ashwani Handa, H.S Mehta, Shamboo Parshad, Gaurav Kapoor, Som Dutt Sharma, Pawan Dev Singh, Mian Nazir Ahmed, Ch Maqbool, Ram Parkesh Mangotra, Kartar Singh, Sunita Sawhney, Ritu Choudhary, Ch Mohi-ud-Din, Kewal Jogi, Sushant Gupta, Anita Mahajan, Menakshi Arora, Rani Devi, Deepak Kumar, Pardeep Bhalla, Suresh Sharma, Ajay Jamwal, Diwan Chand, Ganesh Dass, Rajesh Sharma and Ajay Sawhney.