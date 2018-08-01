Congress only party to keep J&K united: Manjit

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

VIJAYPUR: Congress leaders and workers of Samba District on Wednesday welcomed appointment of former Minister and senior leader Manjit Singh as District President of the border district.

As per a press statement, a meeting was organised by the Congress workers at Vijaypur where they hailed the party high command for the appointment of Manjit Singh as District President of Samba.

The workers also hoped that Congress Party will emerge as strong force in coming Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir where people have faced disappointment from previous PDP-BJP Government.

Speaking on the occasion, former Minister and newly appointed District President, Samba, Manjit Singh thanked party high command, particularly AICC National President Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni and others for expressing their faith with his appointment as District President.

Manjit Singh said that he will work for Congress Party’s growth in the district while asserting that the Congress Party is one political party which has kept Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir united.

“Congress Government in Jammu and Kashmir has always worked for the unity of the regions, equal economic growth, and national integrity,” he said.

He said that the PDP-BJP Government has proven fatal which has brought the State on edge with militancy on rise, and second time Governor Rule.

“People of the State are facing burnt of electing such political parties which have worked for their political gains not for the public welfare even after taking oath under the Constitution,” he said. Recalling routine and daily issues of border farmers, he said, border residents in Jammu plains have been suffering due to lack of water supply, no electricity and no job security for industrial labourers.

Cautioning the government, he said, the Congress Party will come on the roads for the common masses to compel the present government i.e. Governor to ensure protection of rights of industrial employees, twenty four hours water and electricity supply in border belt.