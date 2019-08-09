Congress observes Quit India Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Congress observed ‘Quit India Day’ anniversary here on Friday and paid tributes to all those freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle.

In a function held here on Friday, the speakers recalled freedom struggle and the role of Quit India Movement of 1942 launched by Mahatma Gandhi in achieving the freedom.

Chief Spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma said that during freedom struggle of the country, the Quit India Movement led by ‘Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, served a final ultimatum to the British to quit India, through non-violent and peaceful means and finally the country attained freedom in 1947. He further said that the Quit India Movement has a great importance in the history of freedom struggle of the country.

