Congress observes ‘Black Day’, takes out protest marches

JAMMU/SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) took out protest marches in Jammu and Srinagar on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of demonetisation, which the party observed as ‘Black Day’ across the country.

Scores of party activists assembled at M A Road in Srinagar and Maharaja Hari Singh Park in Jammu.

The Congressmen, led by senior leaders, waved black flags and shouted slogans against the Centre denouncing the move.

“Demonetisation, followed by the Goods and Service Tax (GST), broke the backbone of the people of the country, especially the poor.

“The gross domestic product (GDP) growth is on decline while the only beneficiaries of the move are (industrialists) Adani and Ambani,” State Congress President G.A Mir told protesters at the Maharaja Hari Singh Park.

Alleging that over 100 people died due to demonetisation, Mir demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of the deceased.

Congress leader and former minister Taj Mohiuddin said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre “failed” to provide the details about black money it recovered due to demonetisation.

“Instead of benefiting the countrymen, demonetisation has created many problems for the people across the country,” Mohiuddin said to reporters during the protest march in Srinagar.

The senior Congress leader said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ‘the move would benefit the country as terrorism and Naxalism would reduce’, but nothing has happened.”

“Stone pelting has not stopped in Kashmir. What has demonetisation achieved?” he questioned.

The Congress, which described the note ban decision as the “biggest scam” and “the largest government-abetted money laundering scheme”, has asked all its state units to organise protests, processions and marches to mark the day.

Among those who participated in the protest at Jammu include Sham Lal Sharma -Sr Vice President, Tara Chand (ex-Dy CM), Raman Bhalla, Mula Ram, Ch. Aijaz Ahmed Khan-Dy CLP Leader, Vikar Rasool-Chief Whip, and other senior Congress leaders and party workers.

District Congress Committee (DCC) Leh also observed November 8 as ‘Black Day’ against demonetization.

In a public meet organised at Balkhang Chowk, dozens of Congress leaders criticized BJP headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their false promises of ‘Achhe Din’ made to the nation and UT status for Ladakh.

MLA Nobra Deldan Namgyal, DCC President Tsering Samphel, former CEC Rigzin Spalbar, former Executive Councillors Sonam Dorjay, Mohd Shafi Lassu and Abas Abidi; District Youth President Tsering Namgyal, Sewa Dal President Capt Tashi Tsepal, Mahilla President Rinchen Dolkar, Mahilla Youth President Eshey Lhamo and DCC Secretary Nawang Lotus were also present.

District Congress Committee, Reasi, also observed November 8 as Black Day in protest against demonetization and wrongly implemented GST.

Congress activists under the leadership of Ex- Minister and senior party leader Jugal Kishore Sharma staged massive protest against BJP led NDA Central Government in Katra.