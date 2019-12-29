Congress, NC misleading people over CAA to gain foothold: Suri

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Having lost ground and trust of people in freshly carved out Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, certain forces belonging to Congress and National Conference are trying their best to mislead people and raise unproductive issues just to stay relevant. They, in fact, are speaking merely for the sake of speaking and are even unable to get support of people in their respective constituencies. It was stated by BJP leader, Raman Suri who added that CAA and NPR has nothing to do with NRC and no one needs to fear for anything. “Only those persecuted in their native countries will be granted citizenship under Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and no-one will be asked to leave country. It is Congress and NC who are spreading lies to instigate people for their petty interests,” he added.

Suri said that National Population Register (NPR) intends to register every citizen of India and issue a national identity card. How is this going to harm anyone who is an Indian, he asked. Similarly, National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a register containing names of all genuine Indian citizens and why should any country not have such an arrangement to check illegal immigrants, he asked.

Suri said that there is no link between CAA and NRC. Those creating unrest in the country at behest of Congress are enemies of nation and will not be spared for damaging public properties, he asserted.