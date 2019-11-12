Congress mourns demise of TN Seshan

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) mourned demise of former Chief Election Commission of India, T N Seshan.

In a statement issued here, JKPCC Chief Spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma remembered selfless services and great contributions of Seshan as head of Election Commission of India, especially establishing independence and authority of election panel. He said that Seshan exercised the mandate of Constitution of India and established impartiality, independence and authority of Election Commission, which is an example and precedence for all those who would occupy the office in future. He prayed to the Almighty for peace to the departed soul in the heaven.