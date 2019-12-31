Congress Maha ministers meet Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Newly elected Congress Ministers in Maharashtra on Tuesday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence here.
The ministers were accompanied by Congress General Secretary in charge of Maharashtra, Mallikarjun Kharge and also senior Congress leader KC Venugopal along with AICC secretaries incharge of the State.
The new ministers will also be meeting Congress President Sonia Gandhi soon. (PTI)
