Congress made a powerful RTI Act, BJP diluting it: Madan Lal

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: Former Member of Parliament, Madan Lal Sharma on Sunday asserted that the Congress party made a strong and powerful RTI Act but the present BJP Government at the Centre is diluting the same by bringing amendment in the RTI Amendment Bill, 2019. Addressing public meeting of Block Congress workers of Chowki Chora here, Madan Lal said that the Central Government is systematically killing the institutions of India and the amendments in RTI Act is the latest example of it. He said that the UPA Government brought the RTI Act in 2005 and being a Member of Parliament at that time he was one of the members who made this Act and voted for it to become a law.

“This Act was made by Congress to empower the citizens of India. But now the Central Government has turned the Information Commissions into a toothless tiger who will be at the mercy of the Central Government. The salary and tenure of the Information Commissioners was fixed in the RTI act made by Congress Government but now the amendments brought by BJP has given the power to Central Government to fix the tenure and salary of the Information Commissioners. This will compromise the independence of the Information Commissions. All the RTI activists and social workers are protesting across the country against these amendments,” he said.

Sharma also said that people of Akhnoor are suffering in this summer heat due to long power cuts and irregular supply of water to the homes. The departments are not paying heed to the problems of the people in absence of an elected repetitive of the area.

In the public meeting, senior Congress leader Padam Dev was appointed as the President of Block Congress Committee Chowki Chora, Om Prakash and Madan Lal as Working Presidents, Gyan Singh and Mohan Lal as Vice Presidents, Major Ram as Treasurer, Bodh Raj, Tara Chand, Kuldeep Raj, Suresh Kumar and Mansa Ram as General Secretaries of the Block.

Padam Dev assured that he will work for strengthening the Congress Party at grass root level.

In the meeting, Satish Sharma distributed saplings among all the Congress workers and asked them to spread the message of tree plantation in the Akhnoor area.