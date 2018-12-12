Congress leaders celebrate election victory

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: As the results of Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections showed victory for the Congress Party, District Congress Committee (DCC) Doda unit got into celebration mode. Members of the Congress and their supporters waved party flags and distributed sweets among themselves.

Congress workers converged at the historical Seri Bazaar of Additional District Bhadarwah led by its District President Sheikh Mujeeb Ali and got into celebration mode, bursting crackers, dancing and distributing sweets.

The Congress supporters greeted each other over the impending victory of the party which is set to form government in three states.

While hailing the party’s victory in three states as a mandate for the leadership of Party President Rahul Gandhi, the leaders said, “it marked the beginning of the end of the BJP-led NDA government in the country.”

Later the workers and supporters converged at Seri Bazar where leaders of the party addressed the rally.

Besides Sheikh Mujeeb Ali, those who addressed the gathering include Javed Azad, Mohd Saleem Wani, Naresh Manhas, Mushtaq Ahmed and others.

KATHUA: Enjoying the thumping win of Congress in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, and neck to neck fight in Madhya Pradesh the jubilant activists of Congress celebrated the win at Hiranagar under the leadership of former District Congress Committee President Ex-MLC Subash Gupta and Girdhari Lal Chalotra Ex MLA by distributing sweets amid drum beats.

Sarpanch Vinay Sharma, Jugal Kishore Bali, Councilor Rajeev Gupta, Sanjay Kumar, and Romesh Verma, Gen Sec DCC Kathua Parveen Bhagat, Romesh Kundal, Tarsem Verma, Ruldu Ram, Pandit Vijay Khajuria, Master Sangaru Ram, Ram Lal, KC Bhagat, Thuru Ram, Master Om Prakash Bhagat, Master Sat Paul and Kishore Sharma.