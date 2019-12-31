Congress insulting dream of Mahatma Gandhi by opposing CAA: Priya

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was a dream of Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has took this historic decision (to get CAA passed) as this was the dream of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi,” this was said by Former Minister and spokesperson BJP Priya Sethi today while holding press conference at Udhampur,of Jammu and Kashmir.

Priya Sethi while explaining the benefits of CAA said that Mahatma Gandhi on 26th Sep 1947 openly said that when minorities(Hindus and Sikhs) living in Pakistan can come to India from every angle if they do not want to reside there.In that case it is the first duty of the GOI to give them jobs and normalise their lives.

So isn’t this his dream to help the minorities of the neighbouring countries if persecuted there.

She added that it was first PM of Country Nehru too who promised to help persecuted minorities but it was fine for Congress till they were in power but when we (BJP) did it we are said to be Communal as Congress is carrying out a misleading campaign against the Act and a campaign is being carried out in the country to create fear in the minds of minorities for their political gains. .

Priya asked the Congress Why we are painted as Communal when we are fulfilling the promises made in the past.

Priya further asked that today we are speaking about Rohingas ,who has helped them to settle in Jammu provience,it was only congress which helped them.She further added that congress leaders should read history first before commenting on the subjects, they speak without knowlwdge on the subject.

The CAA will not take away anyone’s citizenship. The Muslim community should not be afraid,” she repeatedly said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act provides for grant of citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians who migrated from Pakistan,

Afghanistan and Bangladesh before 2015 due to persecution and while explaining the benefits of CAA added that it becomes imperative for everyone to understand that the Act only extends citizenship, but doesn’t snatch anyone’s citizenship.

Former Minister and Prabhari BJP Mahila Morcha said that Congress and other opposition parties are misleading people and inciting minority community for the violence for their political gains.

Former minister said that where the Sikhs or Hindus of these countries will go if they are persecuted there and it clears indicates that Congress has changed its ideology and ideology of its past leaders too for the political benefits and power.Among others present in the press conference included Distt President Puran Chand,org secy Vipin ji,CMC Dr.Yogesh Gupta Ji,BDCs Balwan ji ,Arti Sharma ji and others.