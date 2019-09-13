Congress, independent corporators seek special meeting of JMC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Congress and other independent corporators of JMC have decided to move a requisition seeking immediate convening of special meeting of the corporation in terms of Section (53) Sub Section (2) of Municipal Corporation Act, in view of serious allegations of corruption raised in last meeting leading to adjournment of aforesaid meeting by the Mayor in a huff, without addressing the issue and failure to announce next meeting of the corporation, as required under the Act.

In a serious move to expose misdeeds, corruption and failure to take action over these allegations leveled in the open house, Congress along with independent corporators have decided to move a requisition seeking convening of a special meeting in terms of Section (53) Sub Section (2) of Municipal Corporation Act. A special meeting has to be convened, if one-fourth of the corporators submit a requisition for it, as per provision of Section (53) Sub Section (2).

Congress corporators have questioned the action of Mayor of adjournment of the earlier meeting without responding to demand of high-level probe and without announcing next date of adjourned meeting, as provided in Section (53) Sub Section (3) and also section 59 Cl (7). The action of Mayor was in sheer violation of Municipal Corporation Act, as such Congress sought immediate convening of special meeting without any further delay.