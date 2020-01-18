Congress hits out at UT administration for releasing funds to former MLCs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Congress on Saturday lashed out at the UT administration over the blatant violations of norms and misuse of authority to mainly to favour the ruling party former MLC by post facto release of CDF, worth crores of rupees, which attracts the provision of prevention of corruption Act.

JKPCC questioned the order of the government releasing funds to the former MLCs, after more than one and a half years of Governor’s rule and the abolish of the Upper House after the abrogation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the State Constitution since August 5, 2019. Terming the release of CDF worth crores of rupees as a violation of all norms & misuse of authority, JKPCC said it amounts to political corruption which is cognizable under the provisions of law. This is total undue favour which is contrary to law and norms.

The party said that the BJP leaders who were members of upper House were seeking release of funds and the UT administration has resorted to violations under pressure of ruling party.

The BJP is destroying all settled norms and committing all sorts of violations for political benefits, as already the ex-ministers and legislators are carrying on the inaugurations and foundation done laying in violation of all norms and the government is hesitant to check such violations in view of political pressure, it added.