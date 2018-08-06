Congress hits a self-goal while attacking BJP for Rafale-deal

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

It is indeed funny that Congress hit a self-goal while attacking BJP for alleged scandalous Rafale-deal, by confessing infamous Bofors deal to be a scandalous one when its mouthpiece National Herald published headline-story with heading ‘Rafale-Modi’s Bofors’. It is clear that by placing Rafale-deal with Bofors-deal at par, Congress has made confession that Bofors-deal was a big scam in case the party considers so about

Rafale-deal.

It is better if owners of political industry of Congress close down its fast-diminishing political industry under present party-leadership, to save their hard-earned money through ruling the country for last seven decades except for some years ruled by other political parties or alliances.

Party-owners are said to have enormous amount of money from which they can buy complete political parties to purchase support for its dynastic undeserving President as next Prime Minister of India. Congress is also on backfoot by unnecessarily opposing National Register of Citizens when it was creation of Assam Accord signed by its own Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, with video-clippings of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi available openly talking about necessity of sending back Bangladesh refugees after 1971-war.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

Delhi