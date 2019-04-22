Congress has reduced itself to B-Team of PDP, NC in J&K: Sham Lal Sharma

STATE TIMES EXCLUSIVE
Former Minister and BJP leader Sham Lal Sharma, in an exclusive conversation with STATE TIMES, spoke in detail about his decision to quit Congress and join BJP.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
EC submits detailed report in SC on biopic of PM Modi
Ed Sheeran responds to fate reveal of his ‘Game of Thrones’ character
Waiting for release of Modi biopic, Oberoi visits Sai temple
‘Mental Hai Kya’ makers say the film celebrates individuality, doesn’t offend
Prateik Babbar to play antagonist in Rajinikanth’s ‘Darbar’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper