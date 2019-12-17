Congress has outsourced protest against Citizenship Act: Dr Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at those provoking communal passions, Union Minister for Northeast, Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday accused the Congress party and its allies of having outsourced the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.

Speaking to media here, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Congress Party has lost all its ground and is devoid of any mass base, to the extent that it is not even capable of organizing a successful protest on its own. It has, therefore, resorted to the dangerous game of outsourcing its agitational agenda to elements perpetrating communalism and violence, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh challenged the Congress Party to prove that Citizenship Amendment Act was anti-Muslim and accused Congress party of being evasive on issues of national importance. He recalled that even on the issue of Article 370, the Congress party does not have the courage to publicly oppose the abrogation of Article 370, but is raising hue and cry for unexplained reasons.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonstrating the courage to address long pending issues, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Congress Party is now trying to cover up its failures by seeking in vain to distract the attention of innocent masses.

Expressing satisfaction that the situation is, by and large, calm in North East, Dr Jitendra Singh referred to total withdrawal of curfew from Guwahati and lifting of the night curfew from the more sensitive areas including Dibrugarh and Jorhat. He expressed confidence that gradually the common people will understand the merits of Citizenship Amendment Act and defeat the disruptive designs of the opposition.