Congress fueling fire to hurt nation’s economy: Brig Gupta

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shocked and awed by Modi Government’s one bold decision after another leading to resolution of long-pending issues, which Congress had deliberately kept in limbo for sake of vote-bank politics, Congress now finds itself gradually becoming irrelevant in national politics and is hence resorting to ‘agitation politics’ through scare and rumour mongering. It was claimed by Brig Anil Gupta, Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party in a statement issued here on Saturday.

“The daring decisions taken by the NDA 2 in first six months of its tenure have badly exposed Congress for appeasement and avoiding resolution of problems despite enjoying brute majority in both houses of the Parliament when in power, forcing people to wonder about ‘Niyat’ (intentions) of its leaders,” stated Brig Gupta. “Congress, however, used the brute majority to amend the Constitution repeatedly and changed basic contours of Constitution to strengthen their pseudo secular liberal politics of appeasing certain sections to suit their vote-bank politics,” asserted Brig Gupta.

“Congress’ frustration and desperation is obvious in the statements of its senior leaders. Rahul Gandhi’s equivalence of ‘Make in India’ with ‘Rape in India’ is not only obnoxious but derogatory. Is Congress suggesting rape as a justified tool of earning livelihood? What can be more disgusting and shameful from the leader of a party whose President is herself a woman?” rued Brig Gupta. It was Assam Pradesh Congress Committee that had resolved on 1st June 2015, “We will take up unresolved issue of citizenship for Bengali Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and people of other minority communities who came to Assam being subjected to inhuman torture post partition of India. But Congress did not take any action deliberately. Now that the NDA government has resolved the long pending issue, Congress is stoking fire with Rahul Gandhi terming it as ‘ethnic cleansing’ fully knowing that the Act is not applicable to Inner Line Permit and Sixth Schedule States of the NE,” said Brig Gupta.

“Congress always fooled the people of Ladakh at the time of elections by promising UT but never fulfilled the promise. Now that Modi government has fulfilled the long outstanding demand, Congress is trying to fuel peaceful Ladakh by demanding its inclusion in Sixth Schedule as demanded by Ambika Soni,” asserted Brig Gupta.

Congress wants to create unrest in the country through protests, arson, loot and Bandh calls in order to hit nation’s economy, accused Brig Gupta.