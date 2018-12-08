Congress flays backdoor appointments

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Congress has taken strong exception to the political appointments during the ongoing Governor’s rule in the State at the behest of BJP and described it as a sheer political opportunism of the ruling party at the Centre in violation of all norms and precedents, which is eroding the institution of Governor through such politically motivated action.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, PCC Vice-President Raman Bhalla accompanied by Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, General Secretary Th Manmohan Singh and DCC President Jammu (U) Vikram Malhotra said that this backdoor appointments of BJP leaders is against all constitutional norms and principles of politics and is unprecedented during Governor’s rule.

“The BJP Government is hell bent to erode the institution of Governor by getting all wrong things done through the present incumbent. It is constitutionally improper, politically incorrect and ethically wrong to indulge in such political appointments during Governor’s rule. It has never happened in the past during Governor’s rule and questioned if it is also part of Gujarat Model of Governance,” Bhalla said.

“The new VC of the KVIB is a known BJP leader while rest of the members are reported to be close relations of other senior BJP leaders,” Bhalla added.

The party has sought immediate roll back of these appointments and asked the Governor’s administration to desist from such politically motivated actions to save the erosion of the highest constitutional office in the State otherwise party will adopt all available democratic and constitutional means to check the erosion of the institution.

The Congress leaders also impressed upon the Governor’s administration to get the probe completed in a time bound manner into all back door appointments during previous PDP-BJP Government in various government departments, PSUs and other such institutions and take strict action as warranted under law against those found involved.