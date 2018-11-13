Congress finalises Mir for MC Thannamandi President post

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: The Indian National Congress (INC) party on Tuesday officially announced the candidates for the posts of president and vice president for Municipal Committee (MC) Thannamandi. District President Rajouri and Ex Minister Shabir Ahmed Khan said after considering opinion of all elected councillors, the party had unanimously decided to consider the name of senior Congress leader and Block President Thannamandi Shakeel Ahmed Mir for the post of president. “All party councillors, leaders and workers unanimously approved both the names,” said Khan, adding that both the candidates had filed their nominations. Speaking on the occasion, Shabir congratulated the newly elected president and vice president and hoped that the new committee will work for the development of the town.