Congress established Panchayati Raj, constituted single line administration in J&K: Bhalla

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla on Sunday said that the Congress has offered supreme sacrifices for the honour and dignity of the country and that the party draws its strength from the people.

Addressing elected Sarpanchs and Panchs who are prominent workers of party, Bhalla said that he anticipates that they will work to strengthen party at grass roots with development of their respective areas.

“Congress not only gave Panchayati Raj Act to State, but also provided decentralized administration by creating District Development Boards in each District Headquarter of the State. Congress ensured people a government which was ‘by the people, for the people and of the people.’ It is because of these historic measures, J&K over last seven decades or so, has been transformed from impoverished serfdom to a truly welfare State, wherein basic amenities and equal opportunities are available for all without any discrimination whatsoever.

Had blunders not been made by previous BJP-PDP Govt in shape of political intrigues and cheating, things would not have been what they are today,” Bhalla added.

Bhalla claimed that Congress is wedded to people’s welfare and will continue to strive tirelessly to better their lives and towards achieving the goal of peace, prosperity, communal harmony and friendship in J&K State.

Holding BJP and PDP Government responsible for all miseries in Jammu and Kashmir, Bhalla accused previous State Government responsible of weakening democratic institutions in the State of Jammu and Kashmir due to which the people have lost interest in such institutions.

Bhalla accused both BJP-PDP of demolishing peace of the State by exploiting the regional, religious and political sentiments of the people. However, both these parties took complete u-turn after taking over the power due to which the people of the State have completely lost their faith in democratic exercise and institutions.

He said in 2011 Panchayat elections, 90 per cent people had voted for this democratic institution which indicates that people had lot of expectations from such local governing institutions, however, when this institution was not empowered people lost their faith in it.

He said that they will continue their fight for the restoration of this institution saying that this is not political but a community institution which was established by our elders centuries ago.