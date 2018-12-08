Congress duty bound to address people’s aspirations: Chib

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: District Congress Committee (DCC), Jammu Rural on Friday felicitated Panchs and Sarpanchs for their victory in the Panchayat elections.

On the occasion, former Minister Mula Ram and DCC President, Jammu Rural, Hari Singh Chib were also present.

In the function held here at Block Bhalwal of Raipur Domana constituency, Mula Ram and Hari Singh Chib extended heartiest congratulations to all Sarpanchs and Panchs in the Panchayat elections on behalf of the Congress Party.

Mula Ram expressed satisfaction over the participation of people in Panchayat elections. He thanked the people for exercising their franchise in these elections, hailing them for their courage and said people have expressed their confidence in the democratic process by participating in Panchayat elections in the State.

Hari Singh Chib, in his address, appreciated the contestants and hoped that the winning candidates will do their utmost to ensure development in their respective areas. He asked the elected candidates to do every possible effort in resolving the issues being faced by the people of their areas. While urging upon the elected representatives to reach out to the people for resolution of the issues confronting them, Chib described the Congress Party as an instrument of service, duty bound to seek resolution of the issues confronting people.

Chib described Congress Party as an instrument of service to the people, which has remained dedicated to the cause of people. He said Congress party believes in strengthening the people and is committed to equitable development of the State. He said Congress Party is duty bound to address the aspirations of the people and it has always taken care of the urges and aspirations of the people.