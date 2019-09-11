Congress Corporators seek probe into unprecedented corruption in JMC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Congress Corporators on Tuesday expressed resentment against the unprecedented corruption prevalent in the working of Jammu Municipal Corporation.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Rajni Bala, Corporator Ward No 60, said that BJP on one side claiming to provide corruption free government while on the other side BJP corporators themselves leveling charges of corruption against the Mayor JMC, who belonged to the BJP Party, during the General House Meeting of JMC.

Rajni Bala contradicted the claim of Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta over the distribution of Rs 1 crore to the corporators for the development of wards of Jammu city. She asked the Mayor to clarify the matter so that the people of Jammu know about the truth. She expressed dismay over the fact that common man had high hopes from the elections to Urban Local Bodies held after 13 years in October 2018 but the same have been dashed due to the functioning of BJP-dominated JMC.

Rajni Bala asserted that the development works are standstill due to lack of funds, there is acute shortage of Safaikaramcharis, street lights are defunct, lanes and drains are in shambles. Despite all this, those sitting at helm are unconcerned, she added.

Rajni Bala also urged the Governor Satya Pal Malik to provide funds to the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) at par with the Srinagar Municipal Corporation so that the problem of shortage of funds in the JMC would be addressed. She further requested the Governor to give Jammu also additional 5000 street lights.

Rajni Bala urged the Governor to take appropriate steps in addressing the problems being faced by the corporators in Jammu. She appealed to the Governor to hold probe in the bungling of Jammu Municipal Corporation.