Congress condemns detention of party leaders

UDHAMPUR: A meeting of District Congress workers and leaders was conducted on Tuesday under the chairmanship of District President Krishan Chander Bhagat in which a large number of Congress leaders and workers participated.

While addressing the party workers, District President Krishan Chander Bhagat said that eight members committee of Congress High Command headed by PCC President G.A. Mir were to visit here-and the congress workers when assembled here to welcome and appraise the high command, the problems of unemployment, electricity curtailment and price hikes of essential commodities and other grievances, was house arrested.

He said “we strongly condemn and protest against the Jammu and Kashmir government which is bent upon to crush the voice of common people and want to impose the dictatorship style of working in the State especially. He also demanded the early unconditional release of the arrested leaders.