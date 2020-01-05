Congress condemns assault on AICC General Secretary

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Condemning manhandling of AICC General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee, Vice President, G M Saroori expressed grave concern over functioning of BJP Government in UP. Taking strong exception of an assault on Priyanka Gandhi by UP Police while she was on way to meet victims of police-firing, Saroori expressed serious concern over attitude of BJP Government towards national leadership of Congress, which is totally undemocratic and an authoritarian approach towards political opponents. “Leaders of political parties are duty-bound to reach out to victims of government actions and preventing opponents from discharge of genuine duties in a democracy is against basic concept of democracy and speaks of their anti-democratic tendency,” he added.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Would love to do more realistic films with Ranveer: Deepika Padukone on ”83′
Farhan Akhtar is ready to box in first look from ‘Toofan’
Hope we won’t have to constantly tell stories on acid attack survivors to see change: Deepika
Didn’t want to do surface-level scream fest with ‘Ghost Stories’: Zoya Akhtar
Take pride in recognition of my profession: Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke Award
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper