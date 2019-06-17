Congress capable to overcome challenges: Mir

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Congress is capable enough to overcome challenges and defeat the malicious campaign unleashed by adversaries, besides defeating conspiracies being hatched against India’s oldest pro-people and secular party (Congress).

This was stated by J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, G A Mir while interacting with party workers at Omoh, Verinag in Anantnag constituency, emphasised the cadre in all the three regions to feel strong and continue to work for inclusive development of J&K and wellbeing of people.

Mir said Congress has served the people to the best of its ability and nothing can break its resolve to continue to work for development of people, both in the country and the State. Congress is India’s oldest pro-people and secular party, fully committed to safeguard the secular fabric, diversity and harmony in the country, he added.

“Congress has faced countless challenges in past, even efforts were made, from time to time, to hoodwink masses against the party, but those designs were thwarted by the leadership and people of the country in unison, as that, it is the Congress alone which stands guarantee to unity safety and security of the people,” Mir said.

Mir said that Congress will never compromise on urges and aspirations of people, it will continue to fight against the injustice, inequality and discrimination with full might. Congress being an instrument of service will continue to work for people, Mir said and emphasized the party workers to gear up for challenges to defeat the designs of adversaries’ which are hell bent to misinform people against Congress, to hide their dual standards, wrong policies and failures on all fronts.