For Congress Bin Laden is Osamaji; Army Chief a Gunda

Minority appeasement has become official policy of the Congress and second nature of its leaders. Lately, its pseudo secularism has touched alarming proportions with the party not even shying from targeting the Indian Army.

Former Congress MP from Delhi Sandeep Dikshit has made Pakistan, her lackeys and his party’s vote-bank happy by affixing the tag of ‘Sadak Ka Gunda’ or street goon to most decorated chief of the Indian Army General Bipin Rawat. Like Sandeep Dikshit, who represents the dirty mind-set of whatever little Congressmen are left in the country, General Rawat commands the respect of over 1.3 billion Indians. He is not only the chief of 13 million valiant soldiers and officers but also pride of this nation that is passing through most challenging times unfolded by radical terrorism and lunatic enemies on borders.

Did General Rawat deserve these invectives? What sin has he committed to invite such a wrath from a party that has unfortunately ruled India for better part of the past nearly seven decades? Is it a crime to be a brave and bold soldier besides a great patriot? Is it inappropriate for Congress to have a chief leading its armed forces from the front, who wants to defend the nation firmly and tackling its enemies sternly? It is painful for the Congress to have an army chief, who minces no words in handling terrorists in Kashmir, their over-ground supporters and the stone-pelters that provide cover to ultras in escaping from their hideouts?

Sandeep Dikshit is not the only Congressman who has insulted the nation for pleasure of its vote bank. The nation has not forgotten the ridiculous honour bestowed by senior Congress leader to dreaded international terrorist Osama bin Laden by referring him as Osamaji. He had questioned the US decision of dumping the body of al-Qaida terrorist in sea rather than giving him a respectable burial. Therefore, it is only in consonance with the Congress culture to call Indian Army chief as ‘Sadak Ka Gunda’. Sandeep belongs to the party which coined ‘saffron terror’ to dilute radical terrorism unleashed from Pakistan to placate a segment of Indian population. He belongs to an outfit, the dynast Vice President of which told the US that Hindu terrorism was more dangerous for the Indian nation. So, expecting differently from the Congress will be too much for compatriots.

This evening when a national television channel was debating the shameful remark of Sandeep Dikshit against Gen Rawat, a small-time spokesperson of Er Rasheed’s unknown party volunteered to hold the brief for Congress. Er Rashid is the same MLA who voted for Congress nominee Ghulam Nabi Azad in the elections to Rajya Sabha after seeking a statement that Afzal Guru’s hanging was a mistake. Ironically, the Parliament attack convict had been sent to gallows during the tenure of Congress in which Azad was a senior minister. He owes his current stature of being Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha partly0 to Er Rasheed in a way. Such was the behavior of the spokesperson defending Dikshit’s comment that the television channel was compelled to throw him out of the show.

If a television channel could not tolerate anti-national rants of a person from Kashmir, how come the Congressmen in Jammu are finding themselves comfortable with hate-India, hate-Army bashes emanating from the Valley and their own senior leaders? Congressmen in Jammu derive their strength from the people who are patriots from core of their hearts; they can suffer discrimination but not a word against those guarding the sovereignty and dignity of the motherland. Unfortunately, the hard fact is that the Jammu Congressmen are no different from their masters in the Valley. Had they not been, they would not have remained mute spectators to heckling of a CRPF jawan during Lok Sabha bye-elections to Srinagar constituency in April this year. The Jammu Congress did not celebrate the Indian Army’s surgical operations in Pak occupied Kashmir on 29th September 2016. They don’t speak a word in homage to the valiant soldiers and jawans falling to terror bullets in the Valley on daily basis. The Jammu Congress remained a party to weak prosecution of terrorists like Bita Karate when in power with the PDP and the National Conference that saw several ultras mocking at the justice system. The rout of the Congress in Jammu was not only for acts of omission and commission of its leaders but due to its insensitivity towards nationalism.