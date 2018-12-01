Congress ATM of lies, BJP ATM of development: Shah

Share Share 0 Share 0

Balotara (R’than), Dec 1 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday compared the Congress with an automated teller machine (ATM), saying that it was a machine of “lies”.

“The Congress is an ATM of lies, whereas the BJP is an ATM of development,” Shah said, while addressing an election rally in Balotara town in Rajasthan’s Barmer district.

He said the saffron party was a “development ATM”, where problems were resolved once it was brought to notice.

Asking the Congress to clear its stand on the Ayodhya dispute, the BJP chief said: “I want to make it clear that the BJP wants to build a grand Ram temple at the earliest (at the disputed site).” (PTI)