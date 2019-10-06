Congress appeals Panchs, Sarpanchs to actively participate in BDC elections

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Keeping in view the upcoming Block Development Council Election preparation, Congress held meeting at Hiranagar, wherein Former MLC Subash Gupta presided over.

During the meeting, a large number of Panchs, Sarpanchs and other activists participated and had discussion over the topic.

Subash Gupta while addressing said that election to the Block Devilment Council is scheduled to be held on 24 Oct. He added that the last date of filing nomination is October 9 and Congress party will actively participate in the election.

Asking party men especially Panchs and Sarpanchs, to be prepared for upcoming election Gupta said that they have to play a vital role to defeat the politics of exploitation and falsehood.

Yugal Kishore Bali, Dewan Khajuria, Jag Ram Sharma, Tilak Raj Sharma, Raj Kumar, Satpal Bhagat, Vinay Kumar Sharma, Ajeet Kumar, Yogesh Singh, Ashok Kumar, Parveen Bhagat, Ramesh Kundal, Ruldoo Ram, Ramesh Chander, Nariender Rathore, Rattan Chand, Bhagwan Dass, Ganesh Dass, Murari Lal, Satpal Choudhary, and many others were present on the occasion.