Congress along with allies misleading people on CAA: Koul

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Taking the support campaign of CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) at grass root level, BJP State General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul interacted and addressed hundreds of people including party activists in Ward No 39, Toph Sherkhania hailing from Janipur Mandal in Jammu West Assembly segment.

Koul was also accompanied by former Minister and Ex-MLA Jammu West Sat Sharma, State Vice President BJP Harinder Gupta, District President Munish Khajuria, State Secretaries Arvind Gupta and Praduman singh, Treasurer Prabhat Singh, Mohan Singh Rana, Mandal Presidents Raveesh Mengi and Keshav Chopra. While addressing the gathering, Koul lambasted callous approach adopted by Congress and its partners on CAA and said that they have failed in explaining the people, real perspective behind the law because they themselves haven’t read the Act. “There is nothing hidden in this Act; and Congress, Communists and their allies are misleading masses,” he added, prompting party activists to take the message clear and loud to everyone.