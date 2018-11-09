Congregation of Prashar community on Nov 12

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: 35th annual Congregation of Prashar community shall be held on November 12, Monday at village Odh of Tehsil Ghagwal of district Samba. The congregation shall be held at Dev Sathal of Mata Satyawati ji and Baba Bank Nath ji under the patronage of Master Agya Ram Sharma and presidentship of Ashok Kumar Sharma said General Secretary Sanjeev Prashar Sunny.

He said devotees from home State Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, Chandigarh, UP, Maharashtra and Delhi and other parts of North India would take part in the congregation. Devotees of Mata Satyawati would establish a number of stalls of dishes, sweets, fruits and cold and hot drinks during the congregation.

He said congregation shall be started with the worship of Baba Bank Nath and Mata Satyawati ji with Hawan-Keertan and shall be concluded with community fest. All the members are requested to attend the congregation along with family members to get blessings of duo deities. The organising committee has completed all the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the congregation.