STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Arora Biradari is organising 17th congregation on August 4, 2019 at Radha Krishan Temple, Panjtirthi. This was disclosed by Ramesh Arora, President Arora-vansh Sabha while addressing a Press Conference here on Saturday.

He further informed that said that the programme will start with Pooja of Shri Guga Devata, followed by Hawan and Bhandara. “Arora Biradari cannot forget the sacrifice of General Jagit Singh Arora, Hero of war with Pakistan when Bangladesh was created,” he said.

He appealed to all Biradari members to participate in congregation of Arora Biradari on August 4 for seeking blessings of the Kuldevta.