Congrats Jammu, Ladakh for freedom from Kashmir hegemony

Finally, Jammu and Ladakh have got freedom from the hegemony and perpetual slavery of Kashmir after over seven decades.

What stunned former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad as an ‘atom bomb’, came like a pleasant breather to the people of these two regions, who braved the trauma of subjugation as second class citizens despite Indian sub-continent gaining freedom from British on August 15, 1947.

With Home Minister Amit Shah ending the suspense and speculations of several days by pushing a bill in Rajya Sabha on repeal of Article 370 and reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir State, the nation woke up to a new dawn of New India which is on a mission of undoing the wrongs of the past. This is what shocked Azad who described the introduction of bill as explosion of atom bomb. He then started talking about Muslims (majority in Kashmir and 40 per cent in Jammu) and cautioning (subtly browbeating) about hostile enemy neighbours of China and Pakistan. This sort of politics has been core of the so-called mainstream parties, which exploited Kashmir, subjugated Jammu and Ladakh and bullied New Delhi.

The track record of Kashmir mainstream has been dismal with regard to development of Jammu and Ladakh regions. Despite per capita developmental allocation to the State five times more than the populous states like Uttar Pradesh, actual spending on ground zero is just peanuts. Jammu provides grim scenario of an unorganised slum notwithstanding over ten million tourists and pilgrims thronging from various parts of the country round the clock and round the year. Jobs remained mostly dream for the youth, as these went to their counterparts in the Valley. If doubt, let the government come out with a white paper on region and religious wise number of employees so that ugly truth will unfold itself hugely. Similarly the government must come out with a fact sheet as to what sort of subsidies, concessions, amenities and privileges have been provided and where? Let the government also make the people aware about realization of taxes and tariffs on account of electricity charges from the two regions with special reference to provision of energy. Of course the projects are being sanctioned on the regional basis but why Jammu schemes kept starving for want of funds. This has been happening because of the Valley based masters saying ‘our Kashmir’ or work for the interests of ‘their Kashmir’. This ‘our’ and ‘their’ syndrome left Jammu as alien for them and hence the psychological alienation in this part of the State was bound to take place. With such mindset of the rulers, how could a particular region expect justice, fair governance, equal opportunities of development and uniform share in employment, etc.

Instead of applying any healing touch, Jammu has been tortured psychologically by Kashmir centric governments. What could be the worst example of this than neglect of tourism infrastructure despite huge potential of diverting millions of pilgrims to virgin scenic destinations? The fall out on Jammu, for being part of the Jammu and Kashmir State, came in the form of deterrence to Vaishno Devi pilgrims whenever any explosion took place in the valley or incident of terrorism occurred. The media managers of the State or those tasked with the responsibility of promoting tourism never bothered to generate awareness across the country about the geographical status of Jammu being 300 kilometers away from Srinagar. The awareness about Jammu was allowed to be so poor that when pilgrims or tourists chalk out their holiday or pilgrimage itinerary, they start wearing woolens immediately after alighting from trains on Jammu Railway Station. They think twice for venturing to Jammu for fear of ‘terror’ attacks because Kashmir remained synonymous with terrorism all these years.

Jammu has been sufferer of misgovernance of the corrupt political system, which thrived and flourished on deceit and blackmail. The corrupt politicians consumed vitals of the State economy, leaving the people to fend for themselves. The corrupt might have built empires but on a huge cost of pushing the Valley to menance of terror and putting Jammu and Ladakh to state of penury.

These are a very few minor instances of Jammu being at the receiving end of discrimination and lack of governance. The discrimination on account economic empowerment, development and employment may take volumes of newsprint. Whenever the problems of the State were projected in the concerned forums at New Delhi, Kashmir remained the focal point and the response of the authorities that be in the Union Capital has been apologetically Kashmir centric. Discrimination against Jammu, in a way, has been the outcome of appeasement policy practiced by sickularists at the Centre but that over is now over.

Like Jammu, Ladakh also remained at the receiving end but for the resolve of its brave people who got anomalies addressed partially after the establishment of Hill Development Council. This did not satiate their urge for upholding sense of pride and hence they kept demanding secession from the State and grant of union territory status. They got it now and rightly so. Jammu also got what they wanted despite being part of the Kashmir region, which has lost the steam after abrogation of Article 370.