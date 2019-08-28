Cong slams Pak for repeated ceasefire violations, demands befitting reply

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Tuesday condemned Pakistan for frequent ceasefire violations along LoC and demanded that a befitting response should be given to neighbouring country.

Three soldiers and a civilian were martyred while four soldiers were injured in cross-border firing and mortar shelling along Line of Control (LoC) in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri since August 17. “The repeated incidents of cross border shelling from Pakistan in different areas of Rajouri and Poonch is a cause of grave concern,” Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma said in a statement issued here.

“The cross border shelling has been intensified in past couple of weeks,” he added, and sought an effective and befitting response to Pakistan’s mischief besides foiling of all attempts of infiltration from across the border. The Party also conveyed heartfelt condolences to families of the martyrs and prayed for peace to departed souls, said Sharma, praying for early recovery of the injured.

He also expressed solidarity with followers of Guru Ravi Dass Maharaj, who are agitating against illegal demolishing of ancient Temple of revered Guru Ravi Dass in Delhi by the authorities. “Party extends full support to agitating people and urge the Government to immediately redress the grievance of people besides resolving the sensitive issue through dialogue,” Sharma maintained.