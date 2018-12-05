Cong slams BJP for keeping LAHDC locked, sidelining UT demand; BJP accuses Cong MLAs of neglecting UT issue in Assembly

Share Share 0 Share

TSEWANG RIGZIN

LEH: As Chairman/ Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC, Leh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal is in Jammu along with his Deputy and all Executive Councilors, Congress Party of Leh criticised BJP saying that there is no one at LAHDC to listen to the grievances of the public.

Opposition leader and Councilor Gyurmet Dorjay expressed resentment saying that entire LAHDC Leh team headed by CEC has left for Jammu thereby keeping the Hill Council defunct and locked for the last two days.

“As leader of all the opposition Councilors in LAHDC Leh I submit my strong resentment for keeping Hill Council defunct without any EC being present to look after day to day public activities and official works,” said a statement issued by Gyurmet. It added that at least one EC should have stayed back to listen to their grievances.

Earlier, Congress Party accused BJP Leh for downplaying with the UT demand of Ladakh by passing resolution in favour of Divisional Status for Ladakh.

Condemning the recent hasty resolutions passed by the Special General Council of LAHDC Leh, Congress alleged that the long pending demand for UT has been sidelined and said that there seems to be a great urgency within BJP Leh to have some sort of face-saving tactics and the issue of divisional status suited them best.

“The fact that BJP made a major promise of granting UT within 6 months also proved to be a major eyewash and one cannot forget the fact that all the BJP leaders and Councilors got people’s mandate on the promise of UT issue. The hollowness of BJP agenda for Ladakh was endorsed by none other than MP Thupstan Chewang himself in his recent resignation letter given to PM Narendra Modi,” District Congress Committee Leh alleged in a press release.

“Congress Party will not accept anything less than UT for Ladakh and no compromise can be made with our long pending demand for UT,” it added.

BJP Leh unit responded to Congress’ statement saying that BJP at all levels struggles for Union Territory Status to Ladakh with legislature and Congress includes UT demand in their election manifesto sometimes to lure the voters with no endorsement from party’s state leaders. BJP also asked former MLAs as to why they failed to raise the UT issue in the J&K Assembly.