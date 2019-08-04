Cong seeks clarification from Centre to end ‘uncertainty’ in Valley

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Saturday expressed concern over the situation in the state and sought clarification from the Centre to end the “uncertainty” in the valley.

“We are concerned about the situation. No one knows what is happening. There is uncertainty. We are seeing this type of situation for the first time and it has raised questions. We want the Centre as well as the state government to clarify what is going on,” JKPCC president G A Mir told reporters here.

Mir said the deployment of additional forces, orders by different departments and an advisory asking tourist and Amarnath yatris to leave the valley have created panic here.

“All this leads to speculation that something is happening behind the curtains. We want to know what is going on. We want the Centre and the state to tell the people what is happening so that the uncertainty here ends,” he said.



