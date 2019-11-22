Cong protests over electoral bonds at Parliament premises

New Delhi: Congress MPs held a protest against the issue of electoral bonds in the Parliament premises on Friday, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaks his silence over it.

Present at the protest site near the Gandhi statue were Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Karti Chidambaram and Manish Tewari among others.

The issue of electoral bonds has snowballed into a political flashpoint following reports that the Reserve Bank of India and the Election Commission had reservations against them, but were overruled by the Modi government. (PTI)