Cong politicising, Pak agents polarising J&K on Kathua case: Nirmal

Fund raising in name of Kathua victim under probe

State Times News

JAMMU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh on Thursday slammed Congress for politicising Kathua rape-murder case and also said said that Pakistani agents are trying to create wedge and polarise the State.

“The Congress also tried to politicise the issue in Jammu by staging protests and taking out candle march but it is not an issue, which is to be given a political or communal colour,” Dr Singh told reporters here.

He said that it is a matter of justice to a minor girl.

Dr Singh however, said that even the opposition parties played a negative role while Pakistani henchmen, tried to polarise the situation but the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly of Jammu, foiled all their designs by showing strength of unity, diversity and communal harmony.

On Kathua case, he said, “It was an unfortunate incident and all those, found guilty will face the punishment.”

Dr Singh said, “The day we formed government with the PDP in alliance, all forms of elements, which are against democracy, brotherhood, harmony and peaceful atmosphere played a spoilsport”.

He said that Pakistani and Pakistani sponsored elements tried to polarise the situation because they have no guts to beat ‘us on governance front’ and added, “”What we did in the last over three years is not hidden from anybody.”

“Be it the issue of return of Kashmiri migrants to their homeland or setting up Sainik Colonies in Kashmir, these elements raised a bogey of demographic change,” he asserted.

On audio clip being circulated on social media exposing people involved in raising funds in the name of Kathua victim, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “I have also heard about the clip and handed over the issue to the probing agencies”. He said those found guilty will be punished. On the demand of transferring Kathua case to the CBI, he said, “Ihe matter is in the ambit of the Court and further action will be taken accordingly as per court directions.”

He, however, also assured probe into an alleged Kulgam scandal wherein a lawmaker has allegedly exploited a girl sexually. Earlier, Dr Singh welcomed the Supreme Court decision of dismissing a malicious and scandalous PIL in the case of death of Justice B. H Loya.