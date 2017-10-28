Cong policy planning group to visit on Nov 10

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Manmohan Singh-led policy planning group of the Congress on Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to arrive in the State on a four-day visit on November 10, the party said on Friday.

“The policy planning group will visit Jammu and Kashmir next month. The group will arrive in Srinagar on November 10,” Jammu and Kashmir Congress President G.A Mir said.

The group had visited the State twice last month and held interactions with dozens of groups, including representatives of political parties, traders and journalists, in Jammu and Srinagar, but the Ladakh visit of the group had not been finalised at that time, he added.

“This time, the group members, to be led by former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram, will visit Kargil and Leh also to hold interactions with various groups, political and social organisations, including trade bodies, to take stock of the overall socio-political scenario in the State,” Mir said.