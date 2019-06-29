Cong, NC use Art 370, 35A by convenience: Dr Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Making a serious allegation against Congress and National Conference, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said here on Friday that these two parties use the alibi of Kashmir’s special status only when convenient, but at the same time, when it does not suit them, they unapologetically choose to become non- special to enjoy the privileges and provisions available through the Constitution of India.

He said, those who swear by the name of special status, are in fact, the ones who have done maximum sacrilege to the concept of special status and thereby also cheated their own electorate in the Kashmir Valley.

In a hard hitting speech during the debate on the extension of President rule in Jammu & Kashmir, Dr Jitendra Singh reminded the NC that the blackest law of black era of Emergency, which extended the term of State Assembly to six years, was immediately adopted by the then CM Sheikh Abdullah because it suited his political interests, but when the same amendment was reversed by the Morarji government, Sheikh Abdullah did not revert it and instead choose to conveniently enjoy the six years term in the name of so called special status. Before pointing out any finger at us, let them first clarify what is their stand on Article 35 A and Article 370.

Our stand is known to all, he said, but your stand continues to be changing by convenience.

Refuting the charge that the Modi government and the BJP did not want an election in the near future and was therefore trying to influence the Election Commission of India, Dr Jitendra said, this is a serious allegation which has originated from the mindset of those who ruled India and Jammu and Kashmir for over half a century and were intimidating Election Commission of India for their political gains by manipulating dates of elections.

Political parties like Congress, he said, now believe that when BJP is in power the BJP government would also do the same, but they forget that BJP is a party with a difference and we have the highest regard for the independence of constitutional institutions like Election Commission of India and we do not interfere in their working.

Refuting the charge that BJP is reluctant to hold early election, Dr Singh said, BJP is a 24x7x365 party. We are not like those partie leaders which start making the rounds of religious temples during the elections.

We are, he said, ever-ready for any election, be it parliament or legislative assembly or local body election, but the prerogative to decide the dates of election depending on the security and other considerations lies with the Election Commission of India.

Questioning the credentials of political parties like NC, Dr Jitendra Singh said, let them explain the justification to boycott local Panchayat and local body elections on the plea that NC will not fight any election till the decision on Article 35A. What so happened so suddenly, he asked, that they jumped in to contest the Lok sabha election. Is this because, he asked, that they thought they would be beneficiaries of low turnout of less than 10 per cent and make it to the Lok Sabha by default.

Dr Jitendra hoped that some day, an opinion would come forward not to recognizing the Lok Sabha membership of a candidate who has polled low voter turnout below the minimum threshold or cut off number. Once that happens, he said, hopefully we will not have to bear such colleagues in Lok Sabha who are beneficiaries of 8 per cent turnout.

Ridiculing the Congress party charge that BJP was responsible for what they described as deterioration of situation after 2014, Dr Singh took a dig at the Congress and asked them that till 2014, you are at the helm both at the Center and State, and did you handover a “Ram Rajya” to us. He said, we inherited from you a Kashmir which was legacy of cumulative blunders and misguided experiment beginning from infamous Nehurvian blunders.

Dr Jitendra questioned the commitment of the Congress Party to democracy in J&K and reminded them, it was they who first placed Sheikh Abdullah in the seat of power and then in 1953 sent the same Sheikh to jail in Kodaikanal. It was the same Congress, he reminded, which supported Farooq Abdullah as CM in 1983 and then toppled him to replace him with his brother in -law Ghulam Mohammad Shah.

Dr Jitendra said, the other day, Farooq Abdullah said in all party meet that his father deserved the credit of making Jammu & Kashmir a part of India. The rigged election of 1987 under the NC government was a turning point that triggered a prolonged spell of terrorism. He said, can the NC explain, why Sheikh Abdullah spoke of J&K integral part of India till 1953 but soon after going to jail, he started talking of plebiscite, referendum, etc , but again took a U-turn in 1975 when Indira Gandhi restored him back as chief minister.

Referring to the issue of 3 per cent reservation, he said, this is again a part of regional discrimination, practicsed by the successive Congress, NC governments against Jammu and Ladakh.

Last five years under the Modi Government, Dr Jitendra Singh said, there has been a fast pace development and regional imbalance has been restored. When responding to Congress’ Manish Tiwari’s suggestion of holding talks with separatists, he said, you have always have three or four faces in mind whereas for us more than that, stake holders are Kashmiri Pandits, West Pak refugees, PoJK refugees as well as Jammu and Ladakh which comprise two third of the State.

Before concluding, Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated that Kashmir is going through the last phase of terrorism which is on his way out, and the aspirational youth of Kashmir have already become a part of the development journey of Modi’s New India.