Cong leaders pay tributes to Jalandhar accident victims

State Times News JAMMU: Senior Congress leaders on Friday joined the last rites of those who were killed in a road accident at Bhogpur, Jalandhar. The Congress leaders expressed shock over the tragedy and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for peace to the departed souls. Those who attended the last rites include former minister and Vice President Raman Bhalla, Mula Ram, Ch Gharu Ram and DCC Rural President Hari Singh Chib.
