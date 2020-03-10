Cong leader Scindia meets Shah

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday amid indications that he may join hands with the BJP to topple the Madhya Pradesh government.
Sources said Scindia is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Legislators loyal to Scindia, who has been upset with the Congress leadership with his marginalisation in the affairs of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, are likely to quit the party to reduce the Kamal Nath-led government to a minority. (PTI)
