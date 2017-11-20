Cong leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi dies

File Photo
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, who was in coma since 2008, today passed away at a hospital here.
He was 72.
“He had been critically ill since the past one month and succumbed to the illness at 12.10 pm. His family members including wife Deepa Dasmunsi and their son were at his bedside at that time,” Apollo hospital authorities said.
The former Union minister had suffered a stroke in 2008 and was hospitalised since then.
Dasmunsi was heading the All India Football Federation (AIFF) when he was taken ill. (PTI)
