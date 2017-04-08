Cong its own enemy

Dear Editor,

My late father had contributed a lot to the Congress. He would tell us that the real Congress died with Lal Bahadur Shastri. The party began to be ruled by sycophants. It was a political tragedy that Dr Manmohan Singh had no say in party decisions. Congress veteran leaders are clearly following Sonia Gandhi. The misfortune of this grand old party is that those who can do something for the party are kept away from decision making, as a result, it is growing weaker by the day. The recent UP elections have exposed the reality of the Congress leaders who failed to motivate voters.

M. S Parihar

Via-e-mai