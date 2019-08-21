CONG IN DISARRAY

The linking of former Union Home and Finance Minister P Chidambaram with some of the biggest financial scams has exposed Congress politically and shows how deep the rot is. Chidambaram as Union finance was heading Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) which was instrumental in bringing in foreign capital to the country to aviation sector, telecom sector etc. The INX Media case involving Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram is back to haunt him as the CBI and the ED officials visited his residence on Tuesday night. This comes a day after the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday that the INX media case was a “classic case of money laundering” and it was of the prima facie opinion that his custodial interrogation is required for an effective investigation in the matter. Chidambaram is being probed by both the investigating agencies for alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearances to the media group for getting overseas funds amounting to around Rs 305 crore. This was when he was the finance minister in the UPA-I government. In fact political corruption in India today has become a metaphor which symbolizes the crisis of governance. Despite being in power for over seven decade the party did nothing for poor. The 2019 parliamentary election saw corruption by Congress remained on the top of BJP agenda of poll campaigning and to large extent was able to bag the absolute majority for BJP country-wide. With enforcement Directorate and CBI remaining on the trail of Chidambaram, who surprisingly went missing after the Delhi High Court rejected his bail INX Media case, no doubt would give many of the Congress leaders sleepless nights in the days to come. This could be the second step for BJP government at the Centre to make India Congress Mukt Bharat after the 2019 poll debacle.