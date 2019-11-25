Cong holds protest in Parliament premises against BJP’s move to form govt in Maha

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday led a protest in Parliament premises against the BJP’s move to form a government in Maharashtra along with the NCP.

Calling the midnight coup in which the BJP sought to form a government with Ajit Pawar a “murder of democracy”, Congress leaders like Anand Sharma and Adheer Choudhury raised slogans and held placards criticising the BJP.

The protest was held in Parliament premises. (PTI)