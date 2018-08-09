Cong expresses concern over safety of women

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Wednesday expressed concern over the alarming number of crimes against women recently reported across the country and questioned the Centre and respective State Governments for their alleged failure. Ravinder Sharma, Chief Spokesperson of State Congress, said collective will and effort are required to reverse this grim situation. The shameful incident of minor girls being raped at shelter homes run by a government-funded NGO in Bihar reflects the deep rooted nexus and total failure of the law enforcing agencies, Sharma said.

He said the recent spate of rapes had disgraced the country. The BJP came to power on the promise of ensuring the safety of women but things have gone from bad to worse during their rule, he alleged. Citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, an anguished Supreme Court yesterday said women and girls are getting raped left, right and centre in the country.

The Apex Court stressed on the need for concrete action to stop such crimes. Sharma also expressed deep shock over the causalities of four army personnel including a major rank officer, who laid down their lives while thwarting an infiltration attempt in Gurez sector. Expressing serious concern over the large number of sacrifices of our security forces both on borders and in the State, Sharma saluted the martyrs whose supreme sacrifices will always be remembered for the defending the territorial integrity of nation and to save the innocent people from the Pak sponsored terrorists. He said that nation will always remain indebted to the martyrs and their families.

The entire rank and file of the party has conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls.