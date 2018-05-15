Cong decides to back JD(S) in forming govt

Share Share 0 Share 0

Bengaluru: In a surprise turn of events, the Congress said today it will extend support to the JD(S) in forming the next government in Karnataka where the election is likely to throw up a hung Assembly.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters after a meeting with central Congress leaders, including Gulam Nabi Azad, that the party will back the JD(S) in forming the government. It was not yet clear if the Congress would extend support from outside or be part of the new government.

“We have decided that the Congress will extend support to the JD(S) to form the government. That’s the best way to keep the BJP out (of power),” Siddaramaiah said.

Azad said a Congress delegation will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala in the evening.

The Congress has won 28 of the 222 seats polling for which was held, while it is leading in 49 others. The JD(S) has won seven constitutiencies and its candidates are ahead of their rivals in 31. If the number seats the two parties have won and where they are leading is taken into account, they could together end up with 115 seats, three more than the magic figure of 112.

The BJP, on the other hand, has won 57 seats and is leading in 47, a total of 104. (PTI)