Cong accuses BJP of horse-trading to gain control of civic bodies

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Congress President G.A Mir on Sunday accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to gain control of civic bodies in the State.

“The BJP had lost most of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) although it indulged in horse-trading exercise to woo the independents and Congress councilors, through influence of power, by delaying the polls to the Presidents and Vice Presidents of the Municipal Committees without any justified reason,” Mir said.

Addressing a meeting of senior party leaders here, Mir also accused the BJP of depriving the women 33 per cent quota to the heads of ULB, including to those of Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes.

“This was done deliberately as the BJP did not have clear majority in most ULBs in the region and it wanted to grab these bodies by hook or crook,” he said.

Referring to the ULB polls, he said the BJP can claim victory in terms of number in the Jammu Municipal Corporation where it won 43 seats, but no one can ignore the fact that the party lost over 50 per cent of vote share in Jammu city alone as compared to last Assembly Election.

“While the Congress gained heavily in Ladakh and Kashmir regions, its overall vote share in the Jammu region has increased as compared to last elections,” he claimed.

Mir said the Congress took bold decisions to strengthen democracy in the State against all odds of worst ever security situation and political scenario in the State, especially when two main parties had opted out of the exercise.

“This had put the party workers in a very difficult situation in most parts and had to face a hostile atmosphere, as the Congress was the only main political force to face the people,” he said. Prominent leaders present in the meeting include Mula Ram, Raman Bhalla, Sham Lal Sharma, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Suman Bhagat, Th. Balwan Singh, Kanta Bhan, Ravinder Sharma, Naresh Gupta-MLC, Th. Balbir Singh-MLC, Yogesh Sawhney, Dr. Manohar Lal Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Rajnish Sharma, Manjit Singh, Vikram Malhotra, Hari Singh Chib and Y.V Sharma.